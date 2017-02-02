Lang karriere er slut: Chelsea-legende stopper på topplan

- Efter 21 utrolige år har jeg besluttet mig for, at det nu er det rigtige tidspunkt at stoppe karrieren som professionel fodboldspiller.
- Selv om jeg har modtaget talrige tilbud om at fortsætte med at spille både hjemme og i udlandet, så føler jeg, at det er det rigtige tidspunkt at begynde et nyt kapitel i mit liv, forklarer Frank Lampard.
Senest var Lampard tilknyttet den amerikanske fodboldklub New York City FC, som han spillede for hele sidste år.
Derudover nåede han også at spille kortvarigt for Manchester City.
Mest husket vil Lampard dog nok blive for sine 13 sæsoner i Chelsea, hvor det blev til hele 649 kampe.
Det blev også til 211 mål for London-klubben, og det er imponerende for en midtbanespiller og vidner om den målfarlighed, han besad.
Frank Lampard skiftede fra West Ham til Chelsea i 2001, og han vandt tre engelske mesterskaber, fire FA Cup-titler, to Liga Cup-titler, Europa League og Champions League.
Lampard nåede også at spille 106 landskampe for England.
- Jeg er enormt stolt af de trofæer, jeg har vundet, over at have repræsenteret mit land mere end 100 gange og score mere end 300 mål i karrieren, lyder det fra Lampard.
I fremtiden vil Lampard studere og udvikle sine kvalifikationer som træner, som kan blive en karrierevej, fortæller han.
Læs hele Frank Lampards opslag på Facebook herunder.
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.
I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and New York City FC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans.
Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea Football Club, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them.
Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.